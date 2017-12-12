FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter to let users make tweet threads more easily
December 12, 2017 / 6:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Twitter to let users make tweet threads more easily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twitter said on Tuesday it would add a pair of buttons that will allow users to more easily see and add new tweets to existing ones on the same topic.

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

With the new feature, users who create threads — stitching tweets together to tell a longer story — need no longer reply to previous tweets to do so.

It is the latest instance of the social network altering or adding a feature after reviewing feedback to keep its more than 300 million monthly active users engaged.

Just last month, Twitter doubled the character limit for tweets from 140 to 280, in a major shift.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
