U.S.
July 31, 2020 / 7:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two more people charged in relation to Twitter hack: Justice Department

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Justice building is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday that two more people have been charged in relation to a July 15 Twitter hack that took over the accounts of VIPs including former President Barack Obama and billionaire Bill Gates.

In a statement, the Justice Department identified the men as Mason Sheppard, of Bognor Regis in the United Kingdom, and Nima Fazeli of Orlando, Florida.

A third person, a 17-year-old, has been charged in relation to the hack by Florida prosecutors.

