Twitter bans Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has banned U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days, saying one of his tweets violated its content policy.

FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The microblogging site has not suspended his account, but has asked Jones to delete the tweet.

As per Twitter’s policy, while Jones can browse and send direct messages to his followers, he would not be able to tweet, retweet, or like.

Last week, major tech companies including Apple, Alphabet’s YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from the Infowars author, saying he broke community standards.