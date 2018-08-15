Twitter bans Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has banned U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days, saying one of his tweets violated its rules against abusive behavior.

FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The microblogging site had asked Jones on late Tuesday to delete the tweet that contained a video, which according to a spokesman had a segment at the end that is an “incitement to violence”.

As of Wednesday, the tweet has disappeared from his account.

While Jones can browse and send direct messages to his followers, he would not be able to tweet, retweet, or like, Twitter said.

Twitter’s rules against abusive behavior says that a user may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone or incite other people to do so.

Last week, major tech companies including Apple, Alphabet’s YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from the Infowars author, saying he broke community standards.