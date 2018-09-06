Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones and website Infowars

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday that it had permanently banned U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his website Infowars from its platform and Periscope.

FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the media while visiting the U.S. Senate's Dirksen Senate office building as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The company said in a tweet that the accounts violated its behavior policies.

Last month, Twitter banned Jones and Infowars for seven days, citing tweets that it said violated the company’s rules against abusive behavior, which state that a user may not engage in targeted harassment of someone or incite other people to do so.

The ban came weeks after Apple (AAPL.O), Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube, and Facebook (FB.O) took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.