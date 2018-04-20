Twitter bans ads from Russia's Kaspersky Lab

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Friday that it has banned ads from Russia’s Kaspersky Lab, charging that the company’s business model conflicts with the social media platform’s advertising rules and citing U.S. claims that the firm has ties to Russian intelligence agencies.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's Kaspersky Lab is on displayat the company's office in Moscow, Russia October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“This decision is based on our determination that Kaspersky Lab operates using a business model that inherently conflicts with acceptable Twitter Ads business practices,” Twitter said in a statement emailed to Reuters.