June 4, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Twitter Inc to join the S&P 500, replacing Monsanto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc. will replace Monsanto in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Netflix Inc. will replace Monsanto Company in the S&P 100.

REGENXBIO Inc. will replace General Cable Corp. in the S&P SmallCap 600.

