Twitter Inc to join the S&P 500, replacing Monsanto

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc. will replace Monsanto in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

Netflix Inc. will replace Monsanto Company in the S&P 100.

REGENXBIO Inc. will replace General Cable Corp. in the S&P SmallCap 600.