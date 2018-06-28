FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 28, 2018 / 6:01 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Twitter product head Ed Ho to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday its product head, Ed Ho, would step down and named its live-streaming service Periscope’s former Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Beykpour as his replacement.

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Ho, product head since December 2016, is stepping down for personal reasons and would stay on as an adviser, the social network said.

Earlier in the day, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced an organizational reshuffle.

“We’re reorganizing how Twitter is going to work together for the next decade,” Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter had acquired Periscope in early 2015.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.