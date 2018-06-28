Twitter product head Ed Ho to step down

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday its product head, Ed Ho, would step down and named its live-streaming service Periscope’s former Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Beykpour as his replacement.

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Ho, product head since December 2016, is stepping down for personal reasons and would stay on as an adviser, the social network said.

Earlier in the day, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced an organizational reshuffle.

“We’re reorganizing how Twitter is going to work together for the next decade,” Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter had acquired Periscope in early 2015.