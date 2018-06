(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday its product head Ed Ho will be stepping down and named former live-streaming service Periscope’s Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Beykpour as his replacement.

The social network said Ho was stepping down from the role for personal reasons and that he would continue as an adviser in a part-time capacity.