Twitter back up partially after worldwide outage

FILE PHOTO - The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday its microblogging platform was back up partially after suffering a worldwide outage for more than an hour.

"We were down ... and now slowly coming back up. Sorry!," Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet here

The interruption was due to an internal system change, the company said, adding that it was working to fully fix the problem.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com earlier showed that there were nearly 70,000 people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

Shares of the company were marginally down in extended trading.