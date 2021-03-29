Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) -Thousands of Twitter Inc users were unable to access the social media platform on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. (bit.ly/3m0fBPP)

As many as 18,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector, and several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, using the hashtag “#twitterdown”.

"Taking forever to load tweets on app and website," said a user with Twitter handle @WillontheRadio. (bit.ly/2PI8Ci8)

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.