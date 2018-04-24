Twitter updates user data policy ahead of new European privacy laws

(Reuters) - Twitter said on Tuesday it is updating its privacy policy to allow users to view information stored by the microblogging service relating to their account, as it prepares to comply with upcoming European data privacy laws.

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Tech companies have long been scrutinized for how they protect their customers’ data and Facebook is currently embroiled in a huge scandal where millions of users’ data were improperly accessed by a political consultancy.

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect on May 25 and is the biggest shake-up of privacy rules since the birth of the internet.