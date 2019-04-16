Technology News
April 16, 2019 / 5:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Twitter suspends 100k accounts for creating new ones after suspension



FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended 100,000 accounts for creating new accounts after a suspension during January-March period, a 45 percent increase from last year.

"Previously, we only reviewed potentially abusive Tweets if they were reported to us. We know that's not acceptable, so earlier this year we made it a priority to take a proactive approach to abuse in addition to relying on people's reports," the social media company said in a blog here post.

Twitter also said three times more abusive accounts were suspended within 24 hours after a report compared with the same time last year.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

