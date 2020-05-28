Trump could sign order on social media companies later on Thursday: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes from Air Force One as he returns to Washington after travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump could sign an executive order on social media companies later on Thursday, but the timing could change, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh MacEnany said, after Twitter urged readers to check facts in tweets sent by Trump earlier this week for the first time.

The order is expected to mandate the review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet’s Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft version and a source consulted by Reuters.