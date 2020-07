U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration petitioned the Federal Communications Commision on Monday to clarify regulations on the extent to which federal law provides protection for social media’s content moderation decisions.

In late May, U.S. President Donald Trump directed a Commerce Department agency to file the petition within 60 days.

FCC spokesman Brian Hart said the agency “will carefully review the petition.”