FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign’s tribute video to George Floyd saying there has been a copyright complaint.

The tribute video, three minutes and forty five seconds long, was posted on June 3 on Twitter.