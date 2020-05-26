Twitter places fact-check notification on Trump tweet about mail-in ballots

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) on Tuesday placed a notification fact-checking tweets sent by President Donald Trump claiming that mail-in ballots will be “substantially fraudulent” and result in a “rigged election.”

The notification, which displays a blue exclamation mark underneath the tweets, prompts readers to “get the facts about mail-in ballots” and directs them to a page with news articles and information from fact checkers debunking the claim.