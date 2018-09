(Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said on Monday Noel White would take over as chief executive officer from Tom Hayes, effective Sept. 30.

FILE PHOTO: Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

White, who will also become the company’s president, was formerly group president of Tyson’s beef, pork and international division.