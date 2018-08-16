FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tyson wins defense contracts for beef worth $726.6 million: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tyson Fresh Meats, a unit of Tyson Foods, has won a $440 million defense contract to provide fresh beef and frozen ground beef products to military commissaries in the central and eastern United States, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Tyson also won a separate $286.6 million contract to provide fresh beef and frozen ground beef products to commissaries in the U.S. western and Pacific regions, the Pentagon said. The two contracts are for a 24-month period from 2018 to 2020 and with options could last through Oct. 17, 2023.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
