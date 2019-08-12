Tyson to rebuild plant after fire, assures weekly pay for full-time workers

FILE PHOTO: Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said on Monday it will rebuild its Holcomb, Kansas beef plant after a fire partly destroyed the facility last week and added that full-time, active employees would be paid weekly until production resumes.

The company said the plant will be down “indefinitely” after the Friday night fire that put some put some 3,800 workers out of work.

The company plans to rebuild the plant in the same location.

“Tyson Foods has built in some redundancy to handle situations like these and we will use other plants within our network to help keep our supply chain full,” Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats said.

There were no casualties reported due to the fire, the cause of which is still being investigated.