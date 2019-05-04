Tyson expands chicken strips recall over possible metal contamination

(Reuters) - U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc on Saturday said it expanded a recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips after more consumers found fragments of metal in some products.

In March, the company recalled about 69,000 pounds (31,300 kg) of the same product after U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety inspectors received two complaints of extraneous material found by consumers.

The recalled products, produced at the same location as the previously recalled batch, have before use dates between Oct. 1, 2019 and March 7, 2020, the company said in a statement.

A majority of those products have already been consumed without any incidents being reported, Tyson said.

It said it was expanding the recall in the interest of public health but gave no other details of the latest contamination.

In January, Tyson recalled a batch of chicken nuggets because of possible contamination with rubber.