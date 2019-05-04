Tyson Foods recalls almost 12 million pounds of chicken strips over contamination fears

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc significantly expanded a recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips to close to 12 million pounds (5.4 million kg) over contamination concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Saturday.

The Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was aware of six complaints from consumers who found pieces of metal in the product.

Saturday’s recall covered around 11.8 million pounds of the product, adding to 69,000 pounds the company recalled in March after food safety inspectors received two complaints of extraneous material found by consumers.

Tyson said in a separate statement that the additionally recalled chicken strips were produced at the same location as the first recalled batch, and had before-use dates between Oct. 1, 2019 and March 7, 2020.

A majority of those products had already been consumed without any incidents being reported, Tyson said.

In January, Tyson recalled a batch of chicken nuggets because of possible contamination with rubber.