Tyson recalls chicken nuggets on possible rubber contamination

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc is recalling some chicken nuggets it manufactured because of possible contamination with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said late on Tuesday.

About 36,420 pounds of Tyson’s ‘White Meat Panko’ chicken nuggets will be recalled after several consumers complained of extraneous material in the purchased product, the FSIS said.

There have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions after consuming the recalled panko chicken nuggets, the FSIS said.

The latest news comes on the heels of Tyson’s recall in June last year of 3,120 pounds of breaded chicken tenderloins, after a supplier notified that an ingredient may contain pieces of blue and clear soft plastic.

Tyson shares were marginally up about 0.5 percent in afternoon trading.

Packaged meat producer Perdue Foods on Tuesday also recalled here about 21,348 packages of chicken breast nuggets due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.