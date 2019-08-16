Tyson recalls nearly 40,000 pounds of Weaver chicken patties

FILE PHOTO: Traders gather at the post that trades Tyson Foods on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of its Weaver chicken patties after some consumers found pieces of rubber in the product, the no. 1 U.S. meat processor said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday classified the recall as Class 1, the strictest form of recall where use of the product may cause serious health consequences or death.

A Tyson spokeswoman said the company did not know how rubber from machines used for processing the product ended up in the patties and declined to disclose how many customers reported finding the contaminant.

There were no reports of injuries or illnesses associated with the affected product, Tyson said.

The voluntary recall includes 26 oz. bags of Weaver cooked chicken patties produced this January.

The recall comes a little over three months after the company pulled close to 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips from the market over contamination concerns.