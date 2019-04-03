Tyson unit recalls 20,000 pounds of frozen beef patties

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc is recalling about 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties due to plastic contamination, marking its third major product recall this year.

A Tyson unit, AdvancePierre Foods, is recalling 'fully cooked flame broiled beef patties' after two consumers complained about soft purple plastic in the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service said bit.ly/2VhFgp4 on Tuesday.

The USDA categorized the recall as ‘Class II’, which indicates a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Tyson acquired AdvancePierre Foods in 2017, and the unit is one of the major providers of fully cooked protein and assembled sandwiches to schools in the United States.

“While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program,” USDA said in a release.

Tyson has recalled tons of chicken strips and nuggets this year for contamination due to possible traces of rubber or metal. Last month, it recalled 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips.