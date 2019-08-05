Tyson Foods beats profit estimates, discloses DoJ subpoena

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Monday and the No.1 U.S. meat processor disclosed it had received a U.S. Department of Justice subpoena seeking additional information related to the chicken industry.

In June, the DoJ had begun a criminal probe into allegations that Tyson and other poultry processors including Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC.O) and Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM.O) colluded to fix poultry prices.

Tyson said on Monday it was co-operating with the DoJ. (bit.ly/2yB9YzI)

The company said it is yet to see significant benefits from the African swine fever, a fatal hog disease, to its beef, pork or chicken business in fiscal 2019 but was optimistic about the potential in fiscal 2020.

“Given the magnitude of the losses in China’s hog and pork supplies, the impending impact on global protein supply and demand fundamentals is likely to be a multi-year event,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel White.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $676 million, or $1.84 per share, in the third quarter ended June 29, from $541 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.47 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.42.

Total sales rose 8.3% to $10.89 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $11.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.