Tyson Foods quarterly sales beat estimates

FILE PHOTO: Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Monday, powered by higher beef sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $426 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended March 3, from $315 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 6.9 percent to $10.44 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.