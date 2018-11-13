Tyson Foods quarterly sales miss estimates

FILE PHOTO: Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) reported quarterly sales on Tuesday that missed Wall Street estimates, as more consumers and restaurants took advantage of falling beef and pork prices, cutting into demand for chicken.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $537 million, or $1.47 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 29 from $394 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1.4 percent to $10 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.