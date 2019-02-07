Tyson Foods quarterly sales miss estimates on lower pork sales

FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the largest U.S. meat processor was hit by lower average prices of pork, denting its sales.

Shares of the Ball Park hotdogs and Jimmy Dean sausages maker fell 1.6 percent to $59.95 in early trading.

Sales in the company’s pork business fell 8.1 percent, as prices fell on average 4.6 percent compared to last year.

China’s retaliatory tariffs of more than 60 percent on pork have resulted in oversupplies of hogs in the United States as fewer producers ship them for Chinese consumption.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $551 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 29, from $1.63 billion, or $4.40 per share, a year earlier, when it received a one-time tax benefit.

Sales fell 0.3 percent to $10.19 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.58 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue of $10.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.