Tyson Foods says sales hit by production woes, weak restaurant demand

FILE PHOTO: Fog shrouds the Tyson slaughterhouse in Burbank, Washington December 26, 2013. Picture taken December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ross Courtney/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by production issues and weak demand for its products from restaurants and hotels during the pandemic.

The largest U.S. meat processor company said it idled an Iowa meat plant for several days due to a mechanical malfunction leading to supply issues.

Sales volumes in its pork, chicken and prepared foods segments dropped, offsetting the growth in its beef unit.

Sales fell to $10.46 billion in the three months ended Jan. 2, from $10.82 billion a year earlier, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $10.84 billion.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell to $467 million, or $1.28 per share, from $505 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.