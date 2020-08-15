World News
August 15, 2020 / 12:56 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Failure to extend arms embargo on Iran a serious mistake: Pompeo

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, Austria, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Pool

WARSAW (Reuters) - The failure to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran was a serious mistake, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday. “It’s a serious mistake, we regret that,” he told news conference during a visit to Poland.

The United States failed on Friday in its bid to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran after the move was opposed by Russia and China, while France, Britain, Germany and eight other members abstained.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below