October 17, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Bancorp expects fourth-quarter fee revenue to grow by up to 5 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regional lender U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) said on Wednesday it expected fourth-quarter fee revenue to increase in the low-to-mid single digits.

Fee revenue - which includes trust and investment management fees, treasury management fees and investment products fees - rose 5 percent to $604 million in the third quarter.

Net interest income for fourth quarter will increase in low single digits from a year earlier, the company said on a post-earnings conference call.

Net interest income at U.S. Bancorp rose 2.4 percent to $3.25 billion in the third quarter.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
