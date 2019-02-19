Commodities
February 19, 2019 / 11:15 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Frac sand supplier U.S. Silica posts quarterly loss

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Frac sand supplier U.S. Silica Holdings Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, as the company recorded $265.7 million in impairment costs.

The miner, which supplies sand to U.S. shale producers for use in fracking, posted a net loss of $256.1 million, or $3.44 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $72 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $357.4 million from $360.6 million.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
