U.S. Silica Holdings quarterly profit falls 65%

(Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA.N) on Tuesday reported an about 65% fall in quarterly profit, impacted by charges related to mergers and expansion costs.

The company said net income fell to $6.2 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $17.6 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $394.9 million from $427.4 million.

(This story has been refiled to add “$” symbol in 3rd paragraph)