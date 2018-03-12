FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 12, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United States Steel Corp (X.N) raised its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, as the biggest U.S. steel maker expects to benefit from President Donald Trump’s imposition of hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

FILE PHOTO - Exterior view of U.S. Steel Corp rolling mills in Granite City, Illinois on July 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Lawder

The company last week said it would restart one blast furnace and the steelmaking facilities at Granite City Works, Illinois in anticipation of higher demand for steel in the United States following the tariffs.

U.S. Steel said it expects net earnings of $885 million for 2018, compared with its prior forecast of about $685 million.

The company said it anticipates full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $1.7 billion, up from its previous forecast of about $1.5 billion.

    U.S. Steel’s shares were up marginally at $43.90 in after-hours trading. They have risen about 24 percent this year.

    Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.