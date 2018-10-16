Exclusive: U.S. Steel workers' wages to rise 14 percent in new four-year contract - sources

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The new contract between U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) and its workers proposes to increase wages by 14 percent over a four-year period, three sources familiar with details of the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

U.S. Steel Corp administrative offices for its Granite City Works in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. on July 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Lawder

This would be the biggest pay increase for the workers in at least six years. They went without a wage hike in the last contract which ended on Sept. 1.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker reached a tentative agreement on Monday with the United Steelworkers (USW) union, representing 16,000 workers across the country.

A company spokeswoman did not respond when asked to comment on the deal, whose details have not been made public.

The new contract also proposes a lump sum bonus and a share in the company’s profits, the sources said on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential deal. The workers will retain healthcare benefits from the last contract, which did not require them to pay a premium.

Workers began negotiating a new contract in July, asking the company to share the windfall gains accruing from rising steel prices.

The company had agreed to increase wages, but insisted that workers absorb some healthcare costs, leading to a standoff. It also wanted a six-year contract that the union balked at. Each of the last two contracts spanned three years.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s clampdown on foreign imports, coupled with a strong economy has sent domestic steel prices soaring, helping U.S. Steel post a near 60 percent increase in pretax profits in the June quarter.

The company’s shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $27.63.