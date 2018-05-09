Japan's UACJ suspends aluminum buying from Rusal due to U.S. sanctions: executive

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s UACJ Corp said on Wednesday it is suspending aluminum buying from Russia’s United Company Rusal because of U.S. economic sanctions on the producer, but the company has found alternative supplies from others.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of United Company RUSAL is displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

UACJ, Japan’s major manufacturer of rolled aluminum products, expects its units in the United States to benefit from higher prices of the metal after U.S. imposed import duties on aluminum, a senior company executive said at a press briefing.

“But we are closely watching where Chinese and other aluminum products that were shut from the U.S. market will be headed,” the executive said, citing a risk of them coming to Japan or elsewhere in Asia.