Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during a panel discussion at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

CAIRO - (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei congratulated the new Saudi Arabian energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in a tweet.

Al Mazrouei said he trusts the naming of Prince Abdulaziz to head the energy ministry of the world’s largest oil exporter will strengthen the Saudi kingdom’s leading role in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).