ABU DHABI (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Saturday that conversations with Saudi Arabia on a nuclear program are going forward.

Speaking at a round table in Abu Dhabi he added that the United States did everything it could to have a ready global supply of oil.