UAL says business could be hurt if 737 MAX groundings extend into summer

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday it would see a negative financial and operational impact on its business if Boeing Co’s 737 MAX jets remain grounded into the peak summer travel season.

The parent of the No.3 U.S. airline said it was operating 14 737 MAX aircraft that accounted for about 40 flights a day. (bit.ly/2TD4VLS)

United Airlines voluntarily ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 planes after two deadly crashes in recent months.