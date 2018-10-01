FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
October 1, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

United adds Boeing 787s and expands U.S. coast-to-coast routes

Tracy Rucinski, Eric M. Johnson

2 Min Read

CHICAGO/SEATTLE (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Monday it placed an order for nine more Boeing Co 787 widebodies and is also increasing its coast-to-coast flights between New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

The third-largest U.S. carrier’s order brings Boeing’s total 787 orders for 2018 to 105 aircraft, already surpassing the 94 orders it received in all of 2017, a source familiar with the deal said.

The expanded routes are part of United’s plans to increase its capacity for this year by around 4.5 percent to 5 percent, a quicker growth rate than other airlines in the industry.

Reuters reported in May that United was in talks with plane makers Airbus and Boeing over the purchase of wide-body, long-haul passenger jets to replace a fleet of 50 Boeing 767 aircraft.

United said on Monday it was increasing flights between New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco to 27 daily flights. Its new 787-10 jets, the newest and longest variant in Boeing’s Dreamliner family, will enter service early next year.

The carrier said it would be the first North American airline to operate the 787-10 Dreamliner on select flights between those cities.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.