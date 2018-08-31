FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

United Continental raises fees for checked bags on certain routes

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) on Friday increased its checked bag fees on routes to and from North America, the Caribbean and Central America, effective Aug. 31, the company said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines aircraft taxis as another lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S., February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

The parent company of the No.3 U.S. airline will now charge $30 per checked bag on the routes, up from $25 previously.

“We are making adjustments to our checked bag fees in select markets - most of which have not been changed for the past eight years,” United said, as it continues to grapple with higher fuel prices.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

