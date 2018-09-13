United Airlines targets 50 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines <UAL.O > said on Thursday it has set a goal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent over the next few decades to help reduce its carbon footprint and its dependence on fossil fuels.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines aircraft taxis as another lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S., February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

The third-largest U.S. air carrier will invest more than $2 billion a year in more fuel-efficient aircraft, expanding its use of low-carbon biofuels in daily flights and implementing ways to better conserve fuel.

“This is not only good for the environment but guards against oil price instability,” Aaron Stash, a United manager of environmental strategy and sustainability, told reporters.

Fuel costs account for a major portion of airlines’ expenses, and rising oil prices over the past year have eaten into industry profits, sending airlines scrambling to mitigate the impact.

Chicago-based United said it wants to be “the world’s most environmentally conscious airline.”

In 2015, it invested $30 million in California-based Fulcrum BioEnergy with an agreement to help the household trash-to-biofuel maker install refineries near its hub airports and purchase roughly 1 billion gallons of biofuel.

On Friday, United will use 16,000 gallons of biofuel at a 30/70 blend with conventional jet fuel on Flight 44 from San Francisco to Zurich, which it said will be the longest flight to date by a U.S. airline powered by that much biofuel.

United said that halving its emissions by 2050 from 2005 levels as projected would be the equivalent of removing 4.5 million vehicles from the road each year, or the total number of cars in New York City and Los Angeles combined.

Overall, the airline industry is still lagging its own climate targets on transatlantic routes despite steps to improve fuel efficiency, according to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation released on Wednesday.

According to the study budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which operates new Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 737 MAX aircraft, was ranked first of the 20 transatlantic carriers for fuel efficiency, while United was ranked third from the bottom.

A United spokesman said the results of the study may be distorted by the fact that United serves many direct routes throughout Europe, while competitors rely on more connections with partner airlines beyond their European hubs, which are not factored into the calculations.