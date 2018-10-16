United third-quarter profit tops views; full-year outlook hiked

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.N posted a forecast-beating rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its 2018 forecast for the third time this year, lifted by its strategy to add flights at three mid-continent U.S. hubs: Chicago, Denver and Houston.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

On an adjusted basis, United earned $3.13 per share, beating the mean I/B/E/S estimate of $3.07. The number excludes the impact of tropical storms, which the carrier said diluted earnings per share by about 7 cents in the quarter.