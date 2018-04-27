FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:47 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Uber rides again in Vienna after two-day suspension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Ride-hailing service Uber has resumed operations in Vienna after a two-day suspension to comply with an injunction pending a ruling in a local taxi firm’s lawsuit.

FILE PHOTO: Taxis are seen parked in front of the presidential palace during a protest against the online car-sharing service Uber in Vienna, Austria, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

A spokesman for the court in the Austrian capital had said that the injunction required Uber to stop operations until it could ensure orders for rides were booked centrally rather than directly with a driver and that cars would have to be sent from company premises and return between rides.

"Uber is available in Vienna again," the company's Austrian unit said on Twitter twitter.com/uber_at, providing a link to a longer statement saying it had worked intensively on adapting its processes.

The company later said it had made central order bookings and despatching from company premises a requirement for the local licensed car hire firms it works with.

The case is one in a series of battles that taxi operators have waged across Europe against the U.S. company that they accuse of undermining their businesses.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman

