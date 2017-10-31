FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber CEO says company's future in Brazil in the balance
October 31, 2017 / 6:51 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Uber CEO says company's future in Brazil in the balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, said on Tuesday that his company’s future in Brazil depends on government decisions, as the Brazilian Senate prepared to vote on regulating car hailing apps.

The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi attends a meeting with Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

“It depends on the decisions of the government,” Khosrowshahi told reporters when asked whether Uber would leave Brazil if the bill with tough regulations was enacted. He spoke after meeting with Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Diane Craft

