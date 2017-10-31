FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Senate approves amended bill regulating car-hailing apps
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 31, 2017 / 10:30 PM / in an hour

Brazil Senate approves amended bill regulating car-hailing apps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate approved by 46-10 votes a hotly debated bill on Tuesday that regulates car-hailing apps like Uber and amended the legislation to remove some clauses that would undermine their business.

Senators agreed to drop requirements in the bill that drivers own their cars and have the same red number plates used in Brazil by public transport vehicles like taxis. However, lawmakers kept rules that make drivers subject to local city authorities for licensing, taxes and other rules. The bill must return to the lower house for final approval.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.