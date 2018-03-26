Brazil president signs rules for Uber, ride-hailing apps into law

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil President Michel Temer on Monday signed into law a bill regulating car-hailing apps like Uber without vetoing any provisions.

Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a ceremony to announce the resumption of works of urban mobility in the city of Goiania, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The law will allow local governments to institute rules for the services, although Congress had voted to eliminate more stringent requirements such as special red plates for ride-hailing cars and that drivers must own their vehicles.

The new regulation dictates that drivers must have certain insurance coverage and must be registered as individual contributors in the social security system.

Uber Technologies Inc and competitors had praised the final version of the bill passed by Congress last month with Spain’s Cabify saying it “puts Brazil on the forefront of regulation for individual passenger transportation service apps.”